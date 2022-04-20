Remaining Uttarakhand Board Exams To Be Held Between 20-23 June

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey has announced the dates for the remaining examinations of the Uttarakhand Board for High School and Intermediate would be held between 20-23 June. The exams had been discontinued due to the Coronavirus crisis and lock down.

The remaining exams would be held between 20-23 June. Prior to this all the schools will be sanitized till 19 June. The exams would be held at the same centres where they had been held earlier. If any of the examination centre has been turned into a quarantine centre then the exam would be held in other schools nearby.








