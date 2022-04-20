Relocating Big Trees In UP Too Costly: Forest Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh forest minister Dara Singh Chauhan admitted in the state Assembly on Wednesday that the cost of relocating big trees in the state was very costly and thus the government was focussing on massive plantation drive to increase the forest area to control environment.

Replying to a question in the Assembly here, the minister said that the state government had gone for the international technology to relocate the big trees in Agra and Mathura where 683 trees were located. ''But the quote in relocating these big trees from NH-2 in Agra was Rs 20,418 per tree while in Mathura it was more expensive to Rs 45,777 per tree'', he said.

Mr Chauhan said UP government has announced a massive plantation drive on August 9 when 22 crore saplings would be planted in a day in the state. The minister also announced that government was committed to provide a good environment in the state and efforts would be made for saving the small plants.

''The plantation drive would be done in the public place'', he said.

Several members from the opposition and ruling party sought several queries from the minister. UNI