Relocate GIC To A Safer Area: DM

Nainital: The hundred years old GIC building of Nainital has come under threat because of continuous landslides in the Ballia Nala region. Because of this reason, the DM has ordered the education department to shift the school elsewhere. This order of the administration, has created a stir amongst the teachers and over two hundred students studying here and their parents alike.

Last year in August, there was a heavy landslide in Balia Nala area. The bend on the road going towards Krishna Nagar was destroyed due to this landslide. Vehicular traffic on this road was immediately stopped, and somehow a one-way road for walking was made by community labour. Keeping in mind the danger, over two dozen families were then shifted to the school building of which about half a dozen are still living there. The danger persists due to erratic landslides still occurring in the area. Treatment of the area in association with Japanese experts is proposed. Prior to the treatment process, a large hole is being drilled under the school to test the quality and condition of the rocks. On Saturday, the Principal of the school was sent a letter from the Tehseeldaar, to relocate the school to a safer location.