Religious scholars to discuss 'conspiracy' against Sanatan-Hindu culture in 4-day conclave at Varanasi

New Delhi: A prominent functionary of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti announced on Wednesday that seers and religious experts from around the country would be gathering in Varanasi in November to discuss the alleged "conspiracy" against Sanatan-Hindu culture, among other topics. According to Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti secretary general Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, the contentious remarks of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin against 'Sanatan Dharma' would also be discussed during the four-day Sanskriti Sansad beginning on November 2.

He was addressing at a press conference alongside the presidents of the VHP, Alok Kumar, and the ABAP, Mahant Ravendra Puri.

Concerning comments made by Congress, DMK, and CPI leaders in recent days about the inviolable Sanatan Dharma are a cause for alarm. Comparative examples include the mosquito-borne diseases dengue and malaria. "The leader of the DMK (Udhayanidhi) has called for the annihilation of Hindus and shows no remorse for his remarks," Swami Saraswati remarked.—Inputs from Agencies