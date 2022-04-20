Religious Places, Hotels, Malls Remain Closed In Doon City On Government Orders

Dehradun (The Hawk): The government has issued new guidelines relating to unlock 1 under which no relief has been provided to the Dehradun City. The government has left the decision on the Char Dham Devsthanam board for conducting the Yatra.



The state government has taken the decision that no services would be started in Dehradun. No relief has been provided to mall total hotels restaurants and religious places which would not be opened in Dehradun municipal corporation area. This decision has been taken in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the city. Hotels, restaurants, malls and religious places that open in the rural areas and other parts of the state accept the containment zones. The timing of opening of the markets would remain the same from 7:00 AM to 7 PM. The markets would remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The government has said that the permission would be granted to open the malls, hotels, religious places and restaurants in Dehradun city only after the situation related to Coronavirus comes under control.







