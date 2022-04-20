Relief for Rinkie Khanna; Bombay HC drops her name from Anita Advani's complaint

New Delhi: Bollywood's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna lived life on his terms. However, little had anyone thought that after his death�his personal life would become the talk of the town. The Bombay high court on Thursday dropped daughter Rinkie Khanna's name from the complaint filed by his alleged live-in partner Anita Advani, reports suggest. According to reports, Anita had filed a case of domestic violence against Rajesh Khanna's former wife Dimple Kapadia, daughters Twinkle and Rinkie, and son-in-law Akshay Kumar. However, it has now been learnt that in a relief for actress Rinkie, Bombay HC decided to drop her name as she is married and stays in Kolkata with her husband. Therefore, all the proceedings against Rinkie were quashed thereafter.