Relief At The Covid Front In U’khand; Lesser Cases, No Fatality Today

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 5, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,42,307 on Thursday at 6.00 PM as 24 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,371 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 533. The state's toll remained static at 7,366 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 48 hours. The number of those migrated out of State too remained the same i e 6,037 for the ninth day running. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 67. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State slightly rose to 95.93%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.37%, 98.8% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.66% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% fourteen days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.10% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.58%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.08% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 5 fresh cases, whereas Almora and Haridwar followed with 4 each (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 7 fresh infections were detected today during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures). That apart, 2 cases each were detected in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Nainital and U S Nagar, 1 each in Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Champawat, Pauri Garhwal and Rudraprayag.