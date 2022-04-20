Reliance to roll out 4G service in December

Mumbai: India's diversified major Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) will roll out its ambitious 4G mobile-cum-broadband service Jio in December through 1,000 retail stores, a senior company official said. "We will start extensive beta testing of our telecom infrastructure, including network across the country in the ensuing weeks to commence operations in December," RIL chief financial officer V. Srikanth told reporters here on Saturday. The Mukesh Ambani-led company will have a twin strategy to rope in subscribers by using its own branded devices through its retail electronics chain Reliance Digital and the open market. "We will have a range of smartphones from entry level to premium segment in our digital stores across the country," Srikanth said on the occasion. Besides the proposed 1,000 Jio centres, the officer said the venture would also open about 500,000 connectivity outlets and a million recharge kiosks. The company is in talks with global smartphone makers such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi to source 4G devices and pocket routers in various price ranges. IANS