Reliance Shares Jump Back by 4% As Ambani's Raise Personal Shareholding

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries bounced back on Friday rising by over 4 per cent, a day after Mukesh Ambani, his wife, and three children marginally raised their personal shareholding in RIL.

The scrip jumped 4.34 per cent to Rs 956.95 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 4.36 per cent to Rs 957.75.

RIL shares had dropped 17.14 per cent till Thursday in fourth consecutive session of fall.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, his wife, and three children have marginally raised their personal shareholding in Reliance Industries Ltd by acquiring some shares of another promoter group entity.

Overall, the promoter group shareholding in the oil-to-telecom conglomerate remains unchanged at 47.45 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Mukesh Ambani, who personally held 72.31 lakh shares or 0.11 per cent of RIL, raised his holding to 75 lakh or 0.12 per cent.

His wife, Nita too raised shareholding to 75 lakh from 67.96 lakh.

Twins Akash and Isha who held about 67.2 lakh shares, too have raised their holding to 75 lakh.

Youngest of the three siblings, Anant, who had only 2 lakh shares in RIL, will raise his holding to 75 lakh.

—PTI