Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Alia Bhatt-promoted kids' wear brand Ed-a-Mamma

New Delhi: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has been actively promoting the kids' and maternity clothes brand Ed-a-Mamma, and Reliance Retail has invested in the venture by purchasing a 51% interest.

In a statement, Reliance Retail Vetures Ltd (RRVL), the retail arm of the Mukesh Ambani–led conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), said it plans to propel the Ed-a-Mamma brand forward.

Alia Bhatt, the company's founder, will be working closely with them, and the managerial expertise of their subsidiary, Reliance Brands Limited, would be used to drive the firm forward. According to the organisations' joint statement, "this partnership also marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable fashion for the younger generation."—Inputs from Agencies