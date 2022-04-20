Reliance launches sub-Rs 7,000 LYF smartphones

NEW DELHI: Reliance has introduced two entry-level range of LYF smartphones, LYF Wind 6 and LYF Flame 1 in sub-Rs 7,000 category. The two devices represent one of the most affordable and superior entry-level smartphones in the Indian market, said a press release by Reliance Jio. According to the statement, the entry-level range from LYF is made unique by the fact that all these devices come equipped with cutting edge technology such as VoLTE and VoWi-Fi, which will deliver a True 4G experience when used on a VoLTE supporting network. LYF Wind 6 and LYF Flame 1 is in the sub-Rs 7000 category. VoLTE and VoWi-Fi features, implying Voice over Long-Term Evolution and Voice over Wi-Fi, will ensure a True 4G experience for the user when used on a VoLTE network, it said. Both Wind 6 and Flame 1 come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset and 1 GB RAM. Both the devices feature a 5MP front camera, apart from a 5MP rear camera, with special modes such as blink detection, smile detection, etc. Flame 1 is designed for allowing 'perfect selfies every time'. The front camera is also slated to make for a great video calling experience. It is available in four vibrant colours - white, black, dark blue, and dark red. Wind 6 has a 5-inch IPS Display, 1 GB RAM, Premium gloss finish, compact design, and is designed to suit all your communication needs. It is available in white, black, and gold colours.