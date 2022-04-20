Reliance Jio average download speed doubled in January

New Delhi: The average peak download speed on Reliance Jio network more than doubled to 17.42 megabit per second at the end of January, according to data by telecom regulator Trai.





The monthly average mobile broadband speed published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) showed that the download speed on Jio network reached 17.42 mbps in January from 8.34 mbps at the end of December.





At this speed, a user can download a movie in less than three minutes.





In the second place was Idea at 8.53 mbps, up from 6.6 mbps at the end of December.





The download speed on Airtel network dropped slightly to 8.15 mbps compared to 8.42 mbps in the previous month.





Among other networks, download speed on Vodafone and BSNL also dipped marginally to 6.13 mbps and 2.89 mbps from 6.8 mbps and 3.16 mbps, respectively.





The data showed average download speed of 2.3 mbps on Tata Docomo network.





Average download speeds of other networks were not available.





Trai collects and computes speed of mobile data from subscribers across the country with the help of MySpeed application on real time basis.

PTI