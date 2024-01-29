Reliance Industries Shares Surge Nearly 7%, Market Capitalization Soars to Rs 19.59 Lakh Crore

Reliance Industries witnesses an impressive 7% surge in share prices, reaching an all-time high on the BSE and NSE.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries garnered investor attention on Monday with its shares witnessing a surge of nearly 7% pushing its market capitalization to an impressive Rs 19.59 lakh crore.



Continuing its trend, for the consecutive day the prominent blue chip stock saw a substantial increase of 6.86% closing at Rs 2,896.15 per share on the BSE. Scaling heights during the day the stock soared by 7.18% to reach a peak of Rs 2,905.



On the NSE Reliance Industries demonstrated a rise of 6.79% concluding at Rs 2,890.10 per share. Intraday trading witnessed a surge of 7.34% reaching a record high of Rs 2,905. The companys market capitalization (mcap) also experienced growth reaching Rs 19,59,444.03 crore—a one day increase of Rs 1,25,591.68 crore.



In three days time span the shares of this countrys valuable company in terms of market valuation have risen impressively by 9%. Trading activity remained substantial with 8.24 lakh shares traded on the BSE and over 1.19 crore shares exchanged on the NSE throughout the day.



This month has witnessed a rally of about12%, in Reliance Industries stock price—an upswing that has also injected positive momentum into the broader equity market.

The BSE Sensex, which consists of 30 shares experienced an increase of 1,240.90 points or 1.76%. It reached a closing point of 71,941.57. Similarly the Nifty also showed movement rising by 385 points or 1.80% and concluding at a level of 21,737.60.

—Input from Agencies