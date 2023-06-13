Reliance climbs 8 spots to 45th rank on Forbes' Global 2000 list

New Delhi: On Forbes' most recent Global 2000 list of the world's public firms, Reliance Industries Ltd, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, rose eight places to 45th, the highest for an Indian company.

Forbes announced the 2023 list of the world's top 2,000 firms, called the Global 2000, based on sales, profitability, assets, and market value.

JPMorgan, the largest bank in the United States with assets of USD 3.7 trillion, has returned to the top spot it had in 2011 thanks to an increase in deposits and the strategic purchase of the failing First Republic Bank during this spring's regional financial crisis.