Released from jail, UP man attacks minor complainant

Jalaun: Police in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, allege that a man who was released from jail two days ago on bail threw an acid-like substance on the minor girl on whose complaint he was arrested earlier.

The victim in the complaint filed with the police on Wednesday said that when the accused attacked her, she ducked, and the substance fell on her hand which was scalded.

The victim had lodged a FIR against the accused Man Singh last month, alleging harassment. According to the girl's mother, Man Singh was granted bail and freed on Monday.

The complainant stated that Man Singh and his brother Maharaj Singh threw acid on her while she was at the house with her 15-year-old daughter.

Ravindra Gautam, the circle officer of Jalaun, stated that the substance which was throw on the girl was inflammable but not acid.

"An FIR has been lodged and the police are investigating the case," he said.—Inputs from Agencies