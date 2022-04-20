Release of 'Spider-Man' sequels pushed back

Washington D.C: Owing to the global coronavirus crisis, Sony Pictures has pushed back the theatrical release of two of its untitled 'Spider-Man' sequels.

Marvel-Sony picture 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' sequel that was set to hit the big screens on July 16, 2021, will now debut on November 5 this year.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Animation's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel too has been delayed.

For the upcoming sequel, the release dates have been moved from April 8, 2022, to October 7, 2022, reported Variety.

Released in 2019, Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' did exceptionally well at the box office.

While the split between Sony Pictures and Marvel left many fans dejected, the two found a way to get along for 'Spider-Man'.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios jointly announced that Marvel Studios and its President Kevin Feige will be producing the third film in the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' series.

In 2019, the news of Marvel and Sony parting ways surfaced and pointed to likely affecting the release of future Spider-Man films. (ANI)