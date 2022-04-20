Rekha La Douce For BJP In Madras

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prima Donna Rekha (Ganeshan) La Douce for BJP in Madras province evincing being fatal Prima Donna for the BJP-adversaries who since decades have lambasted her "for nothing" even while lustily lapping up her Tamil SuperStar father Gemini Ganeshan who single handedly ruled the roost in the entire Tamil Film Industry as well as in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam filmdom leaving no scope for any other to even have any 'say' in the box office. It used to be only Kaadhal Mannan (King of Romance) Gemini Ganeshan and Gemini Ganeshan all the time/all the way…From 1947 at a stretch till 1996 (Miss Malini-1947, Thai Ullam-1952, Raj Tilak-1958, Annavin Asai-1966, Naan Avan Illai-1974, Rudravena-1988, Mettukudi-1996, Avval Shanmmugl-1996 and almost countless others, all super-duper hit. Along with him, they voyeuristically watched his daughter Rekha who simply was adroitly femme fatale when need be. As Rajya Sabha MP also, she was not seen eye-to-eye by her colleagues --- otherwise robust, macho, V-shaped, L-killer etc --- who simply lowered their eyes when face-to-face with her in the corridors of gigantic Parliament House or outside. But yes, she did attract entire House's applause whenever --- very rarely though --- she spoke. Interestingly, since then, the BJP bigwigs have been aiming for her to rope her in their fold so that she would be useful for the party in Tamil Nadu thereby facilitating the party form Government in Fort St George opposite the vast expanse of infinite sea. A group of BJP leaders personally liaised with Rekha at her Mumbai residence after the consent and behest of the BJP bosses. Party High Command did agree that yes, Rekha by speaking fluent Tamil would be able to bring forth the state's masses in the BJP fold and facilitate the party win their votes as well. In the days to come, Rekha will take a plunge among Tamil Nadu voters in the company of the BJP leaders who will be with her.