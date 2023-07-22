    Menu
    author-img
    Sunil Aswal
    July22/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Sharmishtha Mukherjee

    Soumitra Bose

    New Delhi (The Hawk): Reincarnation + Incarnation Of Pranab Mukherjee Via His, reportedly, only Daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee (both "very short taller than midgets" and strong adherer to that "old anachronous adage 'all great people are short if not midgets really); Now all set to join the BJP with 100% blessings, consent of the party high command headed by "irrepressible" Jagat Prasad Nadda. The latter along with many others in the party High Command are said to be heavily depending on Sharmishtha On "most sensitive infos on the Congress, its inside behind-the-scenes political movements etc that once made public will "end" the party right away, assuredely confide insiders. In return, she'll be made Rajya Sabha MP + other largesse.

