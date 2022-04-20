Regular Cleaning Of The Lake After Strict Instructions From The DM

Nainital: After instructions from the DM Savin Bansal, the officials of the irrigation and the municipal board have made sure that the lake and the water channels meeting the lake are cleaned twice a day. The DM, Savin Bansal, had earlier inspected the lake and the water channels and issued strict instructions on the cleanliness of the lake and the channels.

Worried about the ecological balance of Nainital and taking cognizance of the increasing number of landslides, the District Magistrate Savin Bansal had, a few days ago, inspected the condition of the cleanliness of the lake and the water channels and was highly dissatisfied with the condition. All he saw was garbage, filth and plastic waste. He had then issued clear cut instructions to clean the lake and the channels twice a day. Since then both the departments have regularly complied with the instructions. Regular cleaning of the lake and drains is being monitored by the secretary of the LDA Harbir Singh and the ADM Vinod Kumar, through the Whatsapp group. The DM is being updated by both the departments on a regular basis.