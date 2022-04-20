Registration of non-agri land resumes in T'gana after 3 months

Hyderabad: After a gap of three months, registration of non-agricultural properties resumed in Telangana on Monday.

The process resumed at 141 sub-registrar offices across the state under the old system following last week's direction of the High Court.

Officials said only those who had made the slot bookings on Saturday were allowed to complete the registration formalities.

Authorities have made slot booking on the portal of the registration department compulsory for registration.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the slot booking system received a good response on the first day on Saturday with 10,509 people booking slots. They also paid the prescribed registration fee and charges. The government earned Rs 1 crore on the first day.

The High Court had last week permitted the commencement of registrations with 100 per cent advance slot booking.

While earlier, only 10 per cent of the registrations used to happen through advance slot bookings, under the new system all registrations will be done through slot bookings.

After registration of properties, mutation or change of ownership will be done immediately online. Citizens will not have to run around offices. After registration they will get e-pass book and in 7 to 10 days a regular pass book in orange colour will be issued.

The resumption of registration of non-agricultural properties in the state was delayed as some citizens had challenged in the court the government's orders that Aadhaar and caste details of the property owners must be uploaded on the Dharani portal.

The court had directed the government not to insist on the Aadhaar number and other details for the Dharani portal and to resume registration with the old procedure.

The registration of both agricultural and non-agricultural land was stopped in the first week of September to facilitate the transition to the online process following enactment of the New Revenue Act.

The registration of agricultural land had commenced in October on the Dharani portal. However, the registration of non-agricultural properties was delayed due to some technical issues and later petitions were filed in the High Court.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday appointed a cabinet sub-committee to finalise guidelines for registration of non-agricultural land and other properties.

He asked the four-member panel to hold talks with builders, real estate businessmen, and other sections of the society for three to four days, take their views into consideration and prepare the strategy and action plan.

He asked the officials to ensure that the non-agriculture land and properties registration is done in a transparent manner, without any official having any discretionary powers and people are not forced to pay bribes.

"Real estate sector is doing very well in Hyderabad. The non-agriculture lands and properties registration system should not create any problem for the real estate sector and it should in fact help the sector's further growth," he said.

