Registration For Samajwadi Smartphone Scheme Crosses 10-Million Mark In UP

Lucknow: (UNI) Ruling Samajwadi Party's ambitious smartphone scheme has touched a new milestone with registration crossing the 10-million mark. Launched by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in October, the registration date for the free smartphone scheme had been extended to December 31, on account of the slowdown in it following the demonetisation move. At the time of its launch, the Chief Minister had said Uttar Pradesh was the first state in the country to roll out a scheme of this stature, with the aim of improving governance through the use of smartphones. Registration for the Samajwadi smartphone scheme had started through the web portal on October 10, and was originally scheduled to end on November 10, but it was first extended to November 25 and then to the end of the year. Official sources here said that under the scheme, the Government has permitted people to register a maximum number of five people on a single mobile phone number. The Government had also fixed eligibility criteria, allowing people only from UP who have passed high school or an equivalent exam, are 18 years or more as on January 1, 2017, whose family income doesn't exceed Rs 6-lakh, and whose parents are not Government officers of class I or II. While the smartphones will be purchased and distributed only if the SP Government is voted back to power, the registration process is expected to give the government an exact idea of the extent of the demand. The smartphone scheme, from registration to delivery, will be carried out through an online process. They would be equipped with apps of various Government schemes, including traffic management, and expected to allow end-users to engage with the State Government directly. The scheme, the Government said, is expected to be the largest of its kind in the world.

UNI