Registration for PM's Interaction prog 'ParikshaPeCharcha 2021' begins

New Delhi: Registration process for the fourth edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school students, teachers and parents –ParikshaPeCharcha 2021 has started, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Thursday.

ParikshaPeCharcha is an annual event where the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in a live programme, Mr Pokhriyal posted on his social media handle.

This time, he said the programme will be held virtually.

Questions related to dealing with examination stress from school students of class 9 to 12 will be invited through MyGov platform and selected questions will be featured in the programme.

About 2,000 school students, teachers and parents from all across the country are to be selected through an online creative writing competition designed specifically for them on MyGov platform, the Minister stated.

There are different topics assigned for students, parents and teachers in the contest. The applicants can also pose their questions on this platform. The selected participants will be participating in the programme online from their respective State and UT headquarters and will be presented with a special PPC kit (ParikshaPeCharcha kit).

The portal for online creative writing competition will remain open till March 14, he added.

