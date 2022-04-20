Register Complaint In Case Schools Force To Buy Additional Books Except NCERT Books

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Government has made it compulsory for CBSE run schools to use NCERT books for current academic session in the state. The decision was taken so that economically weak students can afford to buy books and not to financially burden the parents. Since Dehradun is an education hub most of the complaints were received from Dehradun. The parents complained that private schools force parents to buy additional books apart from NCERT books on CM mobile App, facebook, and twitter account of the Chief Minister. The overrating by shopkeepers also came to light, which has resulted in shortage of NCERT books in the schools. The school authorities claimed that there has been a shortage of NCERT books.

Chief Minister's Office has instructed District Education Officer to form a complaint cell in his office and appoint two dedicated employees in it. Taking the complaints seriously, District Education Officer has deployed two staff within 24 hours and publicly notified their mobile numbers. The parents from Dehradun district can register their complaint against school authorities on mobile numbers 9412403037 and 9412973903 and can send their complaints to email id which is deo.dehradun.dir@gmail.com. It was informed d that parents from other districts can also register complain to district education officer's phone number. The parents and common man are happy regarding the decision taken by the Chief Minister to use only NCERT books in the schools.