Reggae star Conkarah: I have an arsenal of rhythmic beats

New Delhi: Reggae star Conkarah, whose song "Banana" with Jamaican reggae sensation Shaggy has been trending for a while, doesn''t plan to slow down. He says he has an arsenal of ,beats that he is ready to release to the world, to generate good vibrations.

Over the years, he has given hits like "Don''t kill my love", "Don''t go" and "Heavy". He doesn''t feel the pressure to create one chartbuster after another.

"Music is so passionately my life. I believe when you''re in alignment with who you are and the medium in which you are set to create in this life, the creation element is limitless. I have an arsenal of rhythmic beats that I am ready to release to the world to generate endless good vibrations," he told IANS.

Talking about his recent hit "Banana", Conkarah, who was born as Nicholas Anson Murray, said: "I was traveling in Medellin, Colombia at the time when I wrote ''Banana''. The moment I finished the final lyrics to the song, I got goosebumps. I just knew in that exact moment, ''this was it''."

The 2019 track, being aired on Vh1 India, also has Shaggy''s vocals.

"It was an amazing experience to work with a foundation Jamaican artiste. Shaggy has been around for a couple decades and has a plethora of experience in the music industry, where I was able to observe how he interacts with an audience and create captive stage presence," he said.

The two gave their own touch to Harry Belafonte''s 1956 hit "Banana boat (Day-O)".

"Jamaica is my foundation to who I am as an artiste. Tapping into the Caribbean essence of this track was easy, what we accomplished was adding a modern spice and flavour to this amazing piece of music," he shared.

Conkarah is also known for his unique covers of hit singles like "Havana" and "Perfect".

"As an emerging music artiste, I found inspiration in so many of these spectacularly talented voices expressing their truths through different genres," he said about giving a new twist to hit songs by others.

"I felt an opportunity to have reggae music and these diverse cultures infuse to a hybrid, demonstrating what I am abundantly proud of," he added.

Moving forward, he shared that his music career may not always be about reggae but will "always have its roots in the Caribbean Islands".

--IANS

