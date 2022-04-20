Refresher Course For UP Police To Link Them With Modern Technology: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that in order to provide better facilities to state police, the state government was going to start refresher course for the police personnel and also link them with modern technology.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at a function in the state capital.

He also praised the role played by media in overall progress and development of the society and nation. Referring to the environment conservation, he said, 'In order to save the environment and conserve water, we should strictly ban the use of plastic'. 'From October 2, a nation-wide drive against the use of polythene will be launched. But it will be our aim to ensure that the state is made polythene-free ', the CM further said.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government for the welfare of potters, the CM stated, 'Through Maati Kala Board, the government has directed the potters and the Prajapati community to extract soil from the ponds under civic bodies and nagar panchayats from April till June. The state government has also taken steps to provide the potters with solar and electrical 'chaak'. This has increased their efficiency and manufacturing capacity. In the coming days, the clay utensils will be available at the same rate in the market as that of the thermacol and plastic utensils'. UNI