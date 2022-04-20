Reese Witherspoon set to narrate Harper Lee's new novel

Washington: Reese Witherspoonis all set to narrate Harper Lee's new novel ' Go Set a Watchman '. Sean McManus, senior director of HarperAudio, said in a statement that the 'Wild' actress' extraordinary talent and southern roots made her the perfect narrator for the 88-year-old novelist's literary event of the year, ABC News reported. McManus added that the novel, which is scheduled to come out on July 14, will be an audiobook destined to become a classic and joining the ranks of our award-winning audio edition of 'To Kill a Mockingbird'. Witherspoon shared that she was honored to voice characters that inspired her as a child and she was eager for readers to be transported to a pivotal time in American history in the manner that only Lee's gorgeous prose can deliver. ANI