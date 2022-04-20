Reese Witherspoon's banner to adapt 'Second Life'

Los Angeles: Actress Reese Witherspoon and producer Bruna Papandrea�s Pacific Standard banner is developing a film adaptation of S.J. Watson�s thriller novel �Second Life�. �Second Life� centers on a woman who creates an online persona to find the truth behind her sister�s violent murder - and starts to lose herself in the lies she creates, reports variety.com. Witherspoon and Papandrea teamed with Warner Bros to produce action-comedy �Hot Pursuit�, which stars Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara and will release on Friday. An adaptation of Watson�s mystery novel �Before I Go to Sleep� was released last year with Nicole Kidman, Mark Strong, Colin Firth and Anne-Marie Duff starring. Witherspoon and Papandrea formed Pacific Standard in 2012 in order to fill the vacuum for movies with female protagonists. They produced �Wild�, �Gone Girl� and �Hot Pursuit� and are developing an adaptation of the novel �Big Little Lies�, �The Engagements�, �Pennyroyal�s Princess Boot Camp� and �The Outliers�. IANS