Reebok India launches DMX Elusion sneakers

New Delhi: Do you want to turn a fashion "look" to a "stare" and yet retain the functionality of an activewear? Look no further as Reebok has unveiled a range of unisex performance sportswear featuring DMX Elusion, a unique silhouette for the fashion forward mass who are passionate and confident when it comes to matters of personal style.

The latest range of shoes from the iconic sports powerhouse''s series of "Future Tech" models, comes with many technical features, the DMX moving air technology for adaptive cushioning in the heel, along with new Zig Energy Plate, adding a unique architecture to the overall aesthetic.

Additional key features of the DMX Elusion include:

Molded Heel Cushioning for added support and fit

New 3 -Pod DMX Bladder on heel, visible from all angles

Stretch gore allows for unexpected colour pop and locked-down comfort

Fuel Foam for added cushioning

Priced at Rs 14,999, the shoes are available in India at Reebok''s online and select offline stores.

