Reduced circle rates notified in city

New Delhi: Delhi government has notified the 20% reduced circle rates for land and immovable properties to boost transactions in real estate.

Recently, Mumbai had cut stamp duty rates, which led to a massive increase in people buying and selling properties.

The lieutenant governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi notified the relaxation in the minimum rates (circle rates) for valuation of lands and immovable properties in Delhi on Friday.

As per the notification, the new rates will come into force without previous publication. The above rates will be taken into consideration for registration of instruments relating to lands and immovable properties in Delhi by all the Registering Authorities under the provisions of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 (2 of 1899) and the Indian Registration Act, 1908 (XVI of 1908) as in force in Delhi at the time of registration of instruments.

These revised rates shall come into force with immediate effect till September 30. IANS