RedSeer Hires 2 Industry Veterans To Drive Retail, Tech Insights

Bengaluru: Market consulting firm RedSeer on Wednesday announced the appointment of two industry veterans Govind Shrikhande and Ruchira Jain as partner of the firm who will help strengthen research and consulting capabilities across sectors including retail and technology.

Shrikhande is a retail expert with over three decades of experience and has advised a number of private equity companies including Kalaari Capital and Multiples, along with startup CEOs and founders.

Jain with over two decades of experience, brings in a unique mix of FMCG and technology industry experience, the company said in a statement.

"In these changing times with online becoming a key channel in retail, our vision is to empower the traditional retail businesses with our rich online IP.

"Furthermore, consumer insights has always been the core focus for us, and we will continue to strengthen our capabilities here," said Anil Kumar, co-founder and CEO of RedSeer Consultancy. Jain recently founded Elevate Insights consulting firm, prior to his role of VP, Consumer Insights, at Swiggy. She has spent over a decade as Director, Insights & Strategy at PepsiCo. —IANS