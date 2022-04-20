Red hot Urvashi Rautela has a ''shady Saturday''

Mumbai: Actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a stunning new photograph in a red cut-out crop top. She is seen flaunting a winger eyeliner and nude lips.

"Shady Saturday," she captioned the image.

The social media sensation, who has a following of over 26 million on the photo-sharing app, regularly treats her fans with beautiful pictures of herself.

She recently shared a photograph of herself from what seems to be from a song shoot. In the image, which seems to be taken on a runway, Urvashi is seen standing in front of a lime green luxury car.

"When everything is uncertain, everything that is important becomes clear," she had captioned the image.

Urvashi donated Rs 5 crore to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic a while back.

--IANS