Red Cross plane flies more aid into Yemen capital

A Red Cross plane loaded with medical aid landed in Sanaa on Saturday, the second successive day of such deliveries to the capital of conflict-hit Yemen, a spokeswoman said. The aircraft was carrying supplies the International Committee of the Red Cross says are urgently needed to treat the wounded after intense fighting between Shiite rebels and loyalists of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi. "The new cargo is 35.6 tonnes, of which 32 tonnes is medical aid and the rest water purifying equipment, electric power generators and tents," said ICRC spokeswoman Marie Claire Feghali. The ICRC and UN each sent planes to Sanaa on Friday carrying 16 tonnes of medicine and equipment, the first aid supplies to reach the capital since a Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes against the rebels late last month. The United Nations has since called for a daily "humanitarian pause" of a few hours required to deliver aid shipments to the conflict-ravaged country. On Wednesday two humanitarian aid boats arrived in the main southern city of Aden carrying supplies and personnel destined for people trapped by and wounded in ongoing battles. The Iran-backed Huthi Shiite rebels have seized swathes of territory in Yemen since they entered Sanaa last September, forcing the government to flee. Yemen has slid deeper into turmoil since the Saudi-led air campaign began on March 26 to push back the rebels` advance after they forced President Hadi to flee the Arabian Peninsula country. AFP