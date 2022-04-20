Red carpet welcome for J&K LG as Darbar Move offices reopen in Winter Capital

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was on Monday given a Red Carpet welcome as annual Darbar Move offices reopened here in the Winter Capital.

Mr Sinha took salute to the Contingent of Police.

Meanwhile, National Anthem was played on his arrival at the Civil Secretariat.

The UT Administration will function from here for another six months.

Mr Sinha headed UT Administration will function first time from Jammu as he joined three months back in Srinagar replacing Girish Chandra Murmu.

However, later the LG had a round of the Civil Secretariat complex and he inspected different departments.

Mr Sinha also chaired a brief meeting of Administrative officials on the first day.

After functioning in the Summer Capital Srinagar for six months as part of the nearly 150-year-old practice known in the Union Territory as 'Darbar Move'.

Divisional Administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth functioning of the Darbar Move offices for another six months.

Security was put in place to prevent any protest around the Civil Secretariat and other move offices including the Raj Bhavan and police headquarters in Jammu.

The Civil Secretariat and other move offices, which observe a five-day week, closed in Srinagar on October 30, while the offices observing a six-day week closed the next day.

The practice of 'Darbar Move' -- was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape extreme weather conditions in the two regions of the state.

—UNI