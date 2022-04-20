Recruitment In Territorial Army

Dehradun / Lucknow: Recruitment Rally for recruitment in 114 Infantry Battalion (TA) JAT is being held at IG Ground, Jabalpur M.P. from 27 October to 07 November 2017.

Run and Physical tests for Soldier GD will be ?conducted for candidates having domicile of Bihar, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand on 27 & 28 Oct, for candidates of Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Uttarakhand on 29 & 30 Oct and for candidates of Uttar Pradesh on31 Oct & 01 Nov. Tests for all other categories will be held on 02 & 03 Nov 2017. Document check, interview and medical examination will be held on same and subsequent days. Candidates must be 18-42 yr old males of good character and native (having domicile certificate) of any the above States.

?Candidates having good skill, experience, additional qualities and expertise will be given due merit. For details visit indianarmy. nic.in



