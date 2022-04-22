Bijnor ( The Hawk): Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj has issued a detailed advertisement for the recruitment of 44 assistant prosecution officers (APO) on its website on Thursday.

According to the Secretary of UPPSC, the process of online application has started from April 21. With this advertisement, the 04- year- old wait of candidates is over now. The commission had earlier issued an advertisement for the recruitment of 17 posts of APO in the year of 2018, but the recruitment process couldn't take place since then . Due to this advertisement, there is a wave of happiness among the eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer, who have been preparing for a long time. The applicants have to face preliminary and main examinations and later on interview for final selection. Assistant prosecution officers examine the charge sheet prepared by agencies and submit the acquittal. They are also responsible for the evaluation of evidence and filling revision petitions. They also conduct the criminal proceedings in the court.

