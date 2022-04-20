Recovery: IGIA handled 1.9 mn domestic passengers in October

New Delhi: National capital's IGI Airport has witnessed a significant rise in passenger footfall ever since air service resumed post two-month long lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) which operates and maintains the IGIA said it has handled 1.9 million domestic passengers in October 2020, which is 42 per cent of the pre-Covid domestic traffic handled.

"Since the re-start of domestic operations on May 25, Delhi International Airport has adopted slew of measures to ensure safety of its passengers and significantly won the faith among them in flying," the company said in a whitepaper.

"This has shown the growth pace that has remained more impressive compared to other Indian Airports."

According to the company, it has implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience.

"Such measures include launching of RT-PCR testing laboratory, UV-based disinfection process, introducing touchless initiatives to enhance the passenger experience, and development of 'AIR SUVIDHA' portal for easy and hassle-free arrival process of India-bound international passengers."

As per the whitepaper, post resumption of flights, Delhi Airport has emerged as the most connected airport in India, having flights to 69 domestic destinations in October 2020, as compared to 67 destinations in pre-Covid times.

"With the demand for air travel getting a boost in the wake of festive season of Navratri, Diwali and Chhath Puja, Mumbai, Patna, Srinagar, Bangalore, Hyderabad have emerged as the top 5 domestic destinations."

"The other most traveller destinations include Pune (PNQ), Kolkata (CCU), Guwahati (GUA), Ahmedabad (AMD), Chennai (MAA), Jammu (IXJ), Lucknow(LKO), Ranchi(IXR), Bhubaneswar(BBI) and Bagdogra (IXB)."

Similarly, Delhi Airport has also witnessed a healthy growth in international passenger number and achieved the 1 million passenger mark in October 2020, since May 25, 2020.

"Delhi Airport is now connected with 66 international destinations through Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights. As of October 2020, Delhi Airport is connected with 26 destinations in Asia, 14 in Middle East, 11 in Europe, 08 in North America, including the US, 04 in Africa and 03 in Australia."

In terms of 'Air bubble' flights between India and other countries, Delhi is now connected with 20 countries as compared to 51 in pre-Covid period.

"The prevailing pandemic situation has hit the aviation sector critically. At this testing time, DIAL continues to stand on its commitment to provide safe and healthy world-class amenities and facilities to the flyers. With the largest domestic and international network, Delhi Airport has been able to connect thousands of passengers to their respective hometowns or business locations," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL.

"With the recent announcement by the government to permit up to 70 per cent of domestic slots in the coming days, we are hopeful of achieving the pre-Covid levels soon."

—IANS