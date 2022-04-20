Recoveries up, active cases down since Oct: Health Ministry

New Delhi: India's cumulative Covid-19 positivity rate is currently 7.01 per cent and daily positivity 4.1 per cent, but in the last 45 days alone, the number of recovered cases has gone up while the number of active cases has gone down, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 10 states/Union Territories -- Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra -- account for 76.7 per cent of total active cases in India, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press conference.

On the other hand, India is doing more tests on an average per day in the last few weeks than countries like Russia, France, the UK and the US, he said. The Indian Council of Medical Research tested 8,44,382 more samples on Monday, taking the total numbers to 12,65,42,907.

With 29,163 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, India recorded its lowest daily surge since July 14, when 28,498 cases were added, before a major spike in August-September.

With 449 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, India's toll stood at 1,30,519, as the overall case tally reached 88,74,290, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

Currently, there are 4,53,401 active cases, whereas 82,90,370 patients have been discharged so far. The recovery rate is 93.42 per cent and the fatality rate 1.47 per cent, the Ministry said.

