Recoveries Outnumber New nCoV Cases In U'khand, Tally 58,360

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 58,360 on Monday as 336 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 51,486 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,527. The state's toll rose to 933 as six more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 414. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 504. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 88.22 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 84 fresh cases, whereas Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Nainital, U S Nagar, Uttarkashi and Haridwar followed with 82, 62, 25, 19, 18 and 16 cases respectively. That apart, 10 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 8 Rudraprayag, 4 each in Bageshwar and Champawat, 3 Tehri Garhwal and 1 in Almora.