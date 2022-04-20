Recoveries Outnumber Daily nCoV Infections In U'khand; Two More Deaths









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 12, 2021





Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,230 on Monday at 6.00 PM as 51 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,26,968 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 932 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 889). The state's toll went up to 7,341 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) slightly went up to 5,989 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 205. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally went up to 95.82%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.22%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. Again, the daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 5.85% vis-a-vis pan-India's 2.59%, UP's 0.04%, Delhi's 0.11% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi's 1.31%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.32%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 15 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar and Uttarkashi followed with 11, 7 and 7. That apart, 3 cases were detected in Bageshwar, 2 each in Champawat, Pithoragarh and U S Nagar, 1 each in Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.