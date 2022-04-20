Recoveries more than double new Covid cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru: With 1,344 discharged, recoveries were more than double the new 662 Covid-19 cases in a single day across Karnataka.

"Recoveries shot up to 8,93,617, with 1,344 patients discharged in the day while 662 fresh cases on Monday increased the state's Covid tally to 9,17,571, including 11,861 positive cases," said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

With only 4 succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state's death toll rose to 12,074 since the pandemic broke out on March 8.

Bengaluru registered 370 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,87,278, including 7,750 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,75, 221, with 843 discharged earlier in the day. Two patients died of the virus, taking the city's death toll to 4,306 till date.

Of the 206 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 92 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 12 in Kalaburagi and 10 in Tumakuru.

Out of 86,399 tests conducted on Monday, 10,155 were through rapid-antigen detection and 76,244 through RT-PCR method.

Of the 137 UK returnees tested, 2 are positive, 85 negative and results of 50 are awaited.

Of the 1,903 UK returnees till date, 29 tested positive, 1,599 negative while results of 275 are awaited," added the bulletin.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.76 per cent and the case fatality rate 0.60 per cent.

