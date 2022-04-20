Recoveries & new cases neck and neck in 24 hours in India

New Delhi: India on Saturday logged 22,272 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, when 22,274 people also recovered from the virus, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

It took the total number of cases to 1,01,69,118, along with 251 deaths in the past one day. The overall toll is 1,47,343.

Total recovered people are 97,40,108. There are 2,81,667 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 95.78 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 percent.

A total of 16,71,59,289 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now. Of these, 8,53,527 samples were tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state to date with 19,13,382 cases. Over 70 percent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Over 75 percent of the deaths are being reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Chhattisgarh,, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

A new strain of the Covid-19 virus has appeared in the UK. The mutant is said to be 70 percent more aggressive, according to reports. Flights and other forms of transport to and from the UK are being shut down.

—IANS