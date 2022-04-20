Recording Video While Driving Proves Fatal For Man In Uttarakhand

Nainital: Trying to film his journey while at the wheel proved fatal for a 28-year-old man, whose car fell into a deep gorge when he lost control while negotiating the sharp bends of Uttarakhand's hill roads, police said.

His two friends were severely injured in the accident that took place on Monday, they said. The heart-rending accident can be seen in the video found in a mobile phone recovered from the spot. The trio can be heard yelling "ohhh... we are going to die" as the driver loses control and the car falls into the gorge. Deepu Kunwar (28), who was driving the car, was killed in the accident while his friends - 25-year-old Deepu and Sanju Singh (22) - were severely injured, Nainital Station House Officer (SHO) Vipin Chandra said today.

As Kunwar was engrossed in making the video, the car rolled off the road and fell into a ditch killing him. The accident occurred on Monday when the three friends were going from Nainital to Kaladhungi, Chandra said. The cause of the accident could be ascertained yesterday only after the video was found in a mobile phone recovered from the spot, the officer said.