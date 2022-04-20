Recorded anti-Modi audio message: UP police working with other agencies to solve case

Lucknow: A day after an FIR was lodged over a recorded audio message asking Muslims in the country to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from unfurling the national flag on Independence Day, the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday said it is will crack the case soon.

Speaking to reporters here, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "Phone calls (containing the audio message) were received not only in Lucknow, but also in different cities of the state and other states as well. It seems the calls were redirected through a gateway. The Uttar Pradesh police is working with other agencies and soon, we will crack the case. Intense investigations are going on."

He added that it seems that the phone calls primarily targeted journalists. "It is an attempt at mischief attempt," Kumar said.

The police here lodged an FIR on Saturday over the recorded audio message, asking Muslims in the country to stop Modi from unfurling the national flag on August 15 over the recent groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a senior official had said.

Phone calls containing the audio message, which appeared to have originated from abroad, were received by some journalists here, Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said on Saturday.

He said an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons at the Hazratganj police station here and strict action will be taken against those found guilty. PTI