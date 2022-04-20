Record Single-Day Jump In Uttarakhand Covid-19 Count: 239 Fresh Cases, Tally Climbs To 4,515

Haridwar Registers Staggering Spike Of 150 Cases, Dehradun Retains The Usual, Yet Dismal, Upswing

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 239 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 4,515 on Sunday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 3,116 cured and recovered patients while 1,311 active cases are there in the state. A total of 52 deaths have occurred due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 36. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 35. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 69.01 percent. District Haridwar topped the list with an awe-evoking record 150 cases—so far the highest in a single day—whereas Dehradun followed it with no less alarming 58 cases. Apart from the above, U S Nagar reported 13 and Nainital 7 cases. 5 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 4 in Pauri Garhwal and 1 each in Almora and Chamoli.







