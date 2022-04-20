Record Single-Day Jump In Uttarakhand Covid-19 Count: 199 Fresh Cases, Tally Climbs To 3,982

Dehradun (The Hawk): With a sharp increase of 199 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 3,982 on Thursday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 2,995 cured and recovered patients while 904 active cases are there in the state. A total of 50 deaths have occurred due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 33. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 47. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 75.19 percent. District U S Nagar led with a frightening 91 cases, whereas Nainital followed it with no less disturbing 34 cases. Apart from the above, the condition of Haridwar and Dehradun was equally dismal which reported 30 and 27 cases respectively. 10 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 3 each in Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal and 1 in Champawat.







