Record Single-Day Jump In U'khand Covid Count: 1,233 Fresh Infections









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On April 10, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,07,479 on Saturday as 1,233 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 97,644 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,241. The state's toll rose to 1,752 as three more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State shot up to 1,842. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 317. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further plummeted to 90.85 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 589 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 254 and 129 respectively. That apart, 90 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 58 Tehri Garhwal, 50 Pauri Garhwal, 16 each in Chamoli and Rudraprayag, 14 Almora, 6 Pithoragarh, 4 each in Bageshwar and Champawat and 3 in Uttarkashi.





