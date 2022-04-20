Record-breaking Jitu Rai wins gold, Om Prakash Mitharval bags bronze

Indian shooting ace Jitu Rai claimed the gold medal in men's 10m air pistol event by creating a new games record while compatriot Om Prakash Mitharval bagged a bronze at the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.

World Championship silver medallist Rai shot 235.1 to comfortably finish top of the podium.

Mitharval, who had established a new qualification record with 584, eventually finished with the bronze medal after aggregating 214.3 in the eight-man finals at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

Australia's Kerry Bell managed to secure the silver medal with 233.5.

In the finals, Jitu led with 100.4 at the end of stage 1, while Mitharval was third with 98.1.

In stage 2 elimination, Rai started with 10.3 and 10.3 to lead the pecking order, even as his compatriot moved up and displaced Bell at second place with two 10.1s. Championship

Rai continued to surge ahead with a 10.2 but an 8.4 disturbed his momentum somewhat, as the next shot fetched him 9.2.

Meanwhile, Mitharval closed the gap as Rai had just 8.8 in the 18th shot to Mitharval's 10.0.

