    Record 95,735 infections, 1,172 fatalities take COVID caseload past 44 lakh, death toll to 75,062

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: The country saw a record single-day spike of 95,735?infections and 1,172 fatalities taking India's COVID-19 caseload past 44 lakh and death toll to?75,062, while recoveries surged to 34,71,783?on Thursday,?according to the Union Health Ministry

    The total?cases mounted to 44,65,863,?the ministry data updated at 8 am showed

    The COVID-19 fatality rate has further dropped to 1.68 per cent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.74 per cent

    There are 9,19,018 active cases in the country which comprise 20.58 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, it went past 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5

    According to?ICMR, a total of 5,29,34,433 samples have been tested up to September 9 with 11,29,756 samples being tested on Wednesday.—PTI

