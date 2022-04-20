Record 46 Fatalities Push COVID-19 Death Toll In UP To 1,192; 1,913 New Cases Reported

Lucknow: The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh reached 1,192 on Monday with a record 46 fatalities in a day, while the infection tally mounted to 51,160 as 1,913 fresh cases were reported, officials said.

There are 19,137 active cases in the state, while a total of 30,831 people have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovering from the disease, Additional Chief Secretary, (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

On Sunday, the COVID-19 tally in the state had reached 49,247. With 1,913 fresh infections, the total number of cases has now risen to 51,160. However, Prasad has put the number of fresh cases at 1,924.

Prasad said 43,401 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to over 15 lakh.

He said Aarogya Setu app has been helping people identify the symptoms and based on alerts generated by the mobile application, the Health Department has contacted over 3.35 lakh people till now.

Over 47,000 COVID help desks equipped with thermal scanners, pulse oximeters and other equipment are functioning in the state, he added. PTI