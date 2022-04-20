Reconnect Students With Science Through Experiments, Demonstrations, Humour & Interactive Session: Dr Atul Agarwal

Roorkee: -PGT Workshop for Chemistry PGTs of 8 KVS Regions at CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee

CSIR-Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee organized a PGT Workshop Chemistry PGTs of 8 Regions of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on December 26, 2019, under the Jigyasa Programme. The scientists of CSIR-CBRI presented lectures in their area of expertise and informed about the latest technologies developed by CSIR & CBRI.

Presenting a lecture on "Jigyasa: Reconnecting Students with Science", Dr. Atul Kumar Agarwal, Senior Principal Scientific and Jigyasa Programme Coordinator, CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee said that compared to other subjects, the students consider science monotonous. Therefore, teachers should try to create vibrancy in the classroom by sharing the scientific jokes and humorous incidents inspired from the lives of eminent scientists. For instance, the story of Newton and the apple is exemplified while explaining the context of gravity. Similarly, students can be motivated by citing fun facts from the life of various eminent scientists.

The participants visited the enriched laboratories of CSIR-CBRI and interacted with the scientists of the Institute.

The participants observed the Technology Gallery of the Institute wherein Dr. Atul Kumar Agarwal explained the various advanced building materials by CSIR-CBRI such as rice husk plastic wood, pine needle board, building block from C&D waste, kota stone tiles etc with the help of technical charts.

In the Environment Science & Technology laboratory, Dr. L.P. Singh, Principal Scientist informed about the applications of nanotechnology in buildings, use of nanotechnology to modulate concrete and optimize loading capability in buildings.

In the Fire Research lab, Dr. Suvir Singh, Chief Scientist informed the participants about various technologies developed by CSIR-CBRI for fire safety in buildings including fire retardant and water repellent canvas, liquid fire extinguishant chemical, fire resistant doors etc.

In the Efficiency of Buildings lab, Scientist Dr. Anuj Chauhan explained the concept of low speed wind tunnel for ventilation in building, dome type of artificial sky for daylight studies etc to the participants.

In the Organic Building Materials lab, the participants learnt about various eco-friendly green building materials such as thermal insulation tiles using vermiculite waste, EPS door shutter etc. with the help of product samples.

In the Rural Technology Park, the participants saw demonstration models of various rural technologies including fire retardant non erodible mud plaster thatch roof, low cost latrines, waste water disposal system etc.

About 35 Chemistry PGTs from 8 KVS Regions - Agra, Chandigarh, Delhi, Dehradun, Gurugram, Jabalpur, Varanasi, Chhattisgarh - along with Smt. Shivani Choudhary, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Roorkee and Sangeeta Khurana, Kendriya Vidyalaya Hathibarkala Dehradun participated in the programme.